India’s Pharma Market Grows 11.5% in June, Driven by Acute Therapies: Report

NEW DELHI— India’s pharmaceutical market (IPM) recorded a strong 11.5 percent year-over-year (YoY) growth in June, fueled by a sharp rise in demand for acute therapies, according to a report released Wednesday by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

This marks a significant improvement compared to the 7 percent growth reported in June 2024 and 6.9 percent in May 2025.

The report attributed the surge to robust performance in key therapeutic segments such as respiratory, cardiac, central nervous system (CNS), and pain management — all of which outpaced the overall market in June.

Acute therapy segments grew 11 percent YoY in June, up from 7 percent in June last year and 5 percent in May, largely due to seasonal factors. Notably, anti-infectives saw a strong rebound in YoY growth compared to previous months.

The growth in IPM over the last 12 months was driven primarily by price increases (4.2 percent), followed by new product launches (2.3 percent), and volume growth (1.5 percent), the report said.

On a moving annual turnover (MAT) basis, the market reported an 8 percent YoY growth.

Chronic therapies grew 10 percent YoY, while acute therapies rose 6.8 percent. Among therapeutic categories, cardiac medications led the pack with 11.8 percent YoY growth, followed by CNS drugs (9.1 percent) and dermatology products (8.6 percent).

However, the anti-infectives and respiratory segments underperformed, trailing the overall market by 290 and 250 basis points, respectively.

Acute therapies accounted for 60.8 percent of the total IPM as of June, with a YoY growth rate of 6.8 percent, according to the report.

Indian pharmaceutical companies continued to outperform their multinational counterparts. Domestic firms held an 84 percent share of the market in June and posted 11.6 percent YoY growth, compared to 11.2 percent growth by multinational companies (MNCs). (Source: IANS)