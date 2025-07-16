Nvidia, Google Among Most Bought U.S. Stocks by Indian Investors in Q2

NEW DELHI— Nvidia Corporation, the semiconductor giant that recently crossed a $4 trillion market capitalization, emerged as the most actively traded U.S. stock among Indian investors in the April–June quarter (Q2 2025), according to Vested Finance’s latest Global Investing Behavior Report released Wednesday.

Nvidia topped both the buy and sell charts, capturing 6.4 percent of total buy volume and 8.3 percent of total sell volume on the platform — signaling strong interest along with significant profit-booking activity.

Meanwhile, Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, recorded the highest net inflows and saw a 113 percent surge in unique investors during the same period.

Other innovation-driven companies such as Tesla, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Apple also gained popularity among Indian investors. Language-learning app Duolingo saw its investor base skyrocket by 2,255 percent, while healthcare heavyweights UnitedHealth Group and Novo Nordisk saw investor growth exceed 500 percent.

According to the report, Indian retail investors responded to volatility in the S&P 500 and the impact of U.S. tariff developments by doubling down on global diversification strategies in Q2.

Buy volumes on Vested rose 20.47 percent quarter-over-quarter (QoQ), while assets under management (AUM) grew 35.4 percent QoQ and a staggering 140 percent year-over-year (YoY).

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) also drew increased interest. The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM), iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX), and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) saw their investor bases grow by 131 percent, 101 percent, and 47 percent, respectively.

Small-cap ETFs posted even more explosive growth: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) saw a 622 percent increase in investors, while iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) grew by 222 percent.

Geographic diversification was another clear trend. As the U.S. dollar weakened and central bank policies diverged globally, Indian investors explored international markets such as Europe, China, and Brazil through region-specific ETFs.

“Q2 wasn’t about chasing market momentum — it reflected a more disciplined re-engagement,” the report stated. “Indian investors are building conviction-led portfolios, increasingly focused on sectors like healthcare, semiconductors, small-caps, and artificial intelligence, while global ETFs continue to gain traction.” (Source: IANS)