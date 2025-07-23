IndiGo Flight Aborts Takeoff in Ahmedabad Due to Engine Malfunction

NEW DELHI— An IndiGo flight from Ahmedabad to Diu was forced to abort takeoff on Wednesday morning after the pilot detected a technical issue with one of the aircraft’s engines. The incident involved flight 6E7966, an ATR 72-600, and occurred at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport just before 11 a.m.

According to the airline, 60 passengers and crew members were safely evacuated without injury after the pilot noticed abnormal readings from the right engine during the takeoff roll. Following standard safety procedures, the crew aborted takeoff and issued a Mayday call, prompting a swift response from emergency teams on the ground. Passengers were evacuated using emergency slides.

IndiGo confirmed the problem was due to a technical malfunction and said the aircraft would undergo a detailed inspection and necessary maintenance before it returns to service.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has opened an investigation into the incident. It is part of a broader probe into a string of recent technical issues affecting Indian carriers.

This marks the third such incident involving IndiGo within a week. On July 21, flight 6E813 from Goa to Indore made an emergency landing after the pilot received an undercarriage warning mid-air, indicating a possible hydraulic failure. The aircraft circled Indore’s airspace before landing safely at 5:08 p.m. All 140 passengers and crew members were unharmed.

A day earlier, on July 20, IndiGo flight 6E6591 from Tirupati to Hyderabad was forced to return to the departure airport shortly after takeoff due to another technical snag. That flight was canceled after landing safely. (Source: IANS)