IndiGo Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Indore After Hydraulic Issue

INDORE— An IndiGo flight carrying 140 passengers was forced to make an emergency landing in Indore on Monday after a suspected hydraulic malfunction triggered an undercarriage warning mid-flight, marking the airline’s second technical scare in just 24 hours.

Flight 6E 813, operating from Goa’s Dabolim Airport to Indore, took off at 3:14 p.m. and was nearing its destination when the pilot reported abnormal hydraulic readings related to the landing gear. Air Traffic Control was immediately notified, prompting emergency protocols.

As a precaution, the aircraft circled Indore’s airspace seven to eight times while fire crews, medical teams, and airport personnel were deployed along the runway in anticipation of a potentially dangerous landing.

The plane landed safely at 5:08 p.m. with no injuries reported among the 140 passengers and crew members.

The incident follows a similar one on Sunday evening, when IndiGo flight 6E 6591 from Tirupati to Hyderabad experienced a technical issue shortly after takeoff. According to data from FlightRadar24, the Airbus A321neo took off at 7:42 p.m. but circled the area before safely returning to Tirupati Airport at 8:34 p.m. That flight, the last scheduled service between the two cities that day, was subsequently canceled.

Both affected aircraft were Airbus A321neo models, raising concerns about the operational reliability of this fleet segment. While IndiGo has yet to release a detailed statement on either event, aviation sources suggest the incidents were precautionary and driven by cockpit alerts, rather than actual structural failures.

Still, the close succession of two technical alerts involving the same aircraft model has prompted scrutiny from civil aviation authorities. A review of IndiGo’s maintenance procedures and cockpit alert response protocols is reportedly under consideration.

Passengers from both flights expressed relief and praised the professionalism of the flight crews. Meanwhile, aviation analysts await further information from the airline and regulators to determine whether any systemic issues may be contributing to these sudden malfunctions. (Source: IANS)