Nasscom launches Talent Council to shape India’s future digital workforce

New Delhi– In a strategic move to strengthen India’s position as a global technology talent hub, Nasscom on Tuesday announced the launch of its new Talent Council, an industry-led initiative focused on developing a future-ready and globally competitive digital workforce.

India’s apex IT industry body also named Satish HC, Chief Delivery Officer at Infosys, as Chair of the Nasscom Talent Council. With over 30 years of experience in global talent strategy, innovation, and digital transformation, Satish will lead the council’s efforts to build a high-trust, world-class industry workforce.

“This is more than just skill development,” Satish said. “India is uniquely positioned to lead in the era of AI and emerging technologies. The goal is to evolve from being merely talent-rich to producing expert talent that applies technology to transform enterprises and society.”

The initiative is part of Nasscom’s broader mission to promote innovation, drive digital transformation, and support inclusive economic growth by enhancing the resilience and competitiveness of the workforce.

The formation of the Talent Council comes at a critical time. India’s digital economy is growing rapidly, with an estimated need for nearly 30 million digitally skilled professionals by 2026. At the same time, about 50 percent of the current workforce will require reskilling in emerging technologies to stay relevant.

India already has a tech workforce of over 5.4 million and is well-positioned to lead in high-impact areas such as artificial intelligence, deep tech, semiconductors, and cybersecurity.

The Talent Council will explore new models for talent mobility, retention, and regionally distributed employability programs. It will also emphasize data-driven decision-making by offering access to exclusive research, market intelligence, and global best practices to help shape workforce strategies.

Representing an industry valued at over $284 billion, Nasscom reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that India’s tech talent remains agile, relevant, and equipped for the demands of the digital future. (Source: IANS)