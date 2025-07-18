Political Stability, Strong Policy Reforms Creating Favorable Investment Climate: Bharti Airtel Chairman Sunil Mittal

NEW DELHI— Political stability and decisive policy action across critical sectors like infrastructure, logistics, and supply chains are driving a favorable investment climate in India and accelerating its emergence as a global manufacturing hub, said Sunil Mittal, Chairman of Bharti Airtel.

In the company’s latest annual report, Mittal expressed confidence in India’s economic trajectory, even amid heightened global uncertainties stemming from escalating trade tensions and geopolitical conflicts.

“Global macroeconomic growth has been sluggish and uneven across regions, demanding coordinated action to maintain momentum. Despite these headwinds, the Indian economy remained resilient in FY 2024–25, maintaining its status as one of the fastest-growing major economies with estimated GDP growth of 6.5%,” Mittal stated.

He highlighted the rapid expansion of India’s digital economy, driven by unprecedented engagement across individuals, enterprises, and government institutions.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address at the India Mobile Congress 2024 outlined bold goals to advance India’s digital revolution,” Mittal noted. “These include universal access to data, omnipresent digital connectivity, and establishing a ‘Digital First’ mindset as a national priority.”

Mittal emphasized Bharti Airtel’s long-standing role in shaping India’s digital journey. “From leading the telecom revolution of the 1990s to laying the groundwork for Digital India in the past decade, Airtel has consistently invested in driving innovation and supporting the multiplier effect of digital-led economic growth,” he said.

“We will continue to collaborate with stakeholders to help achieve the goals of India’s Digital First vision,” Mittal added.

As a key contributor to India’s economic development, Airtel also plays a substantial fiscal role. In FY 2024–25 alone, the company paid over ₹373 billion in License Fees (LF), Spectrum Usage Charges (SUC), and other taxes. It also paid ₹289 billion toward spectrum obligations, including both annual payments and prepayments of past dues.

Over the past five years, Airtel’s total contribution to the State Exchequer has approached ₹2.5 trillion, underscoring its ongoing commitment to national growth and development. (Source: IANS)