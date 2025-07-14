Tata Technologies Q1 Net Profit Drops 9.8% QoQ; Revenue, Margins Also Decline

MUMBAI— Tata Technologies on Monday reported a 9.8% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹170.28 crore for the first quarter of FY26, down from ₹188.87 crore in the previous quarter (Q4 FY25), as per the company’s filing with stock exchanges.

Revenue from operations also fell, dropping 3.2% QoQ and 1.9% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,244 crore in Q1 FY26. The downturn was primarily driven by weaker performance in both of the company’s key segments—services and technology solutions.

The services segment revenue slipped 5.9% QoQ and 2.2% YoY to ₹963 crore. Revenue from technology solutions also declined 3.2% sequentially and 1.9% from the same quarter last year, settling at ₹280 crore.

On the operating front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at ₹201 crore, down 14.3% QoQ and 13.4% YoY. The EBITDA margin narrowed to 16.1%, compared to 18.2% in Q4 FY25.

Despite the subdued quarterly performance, CEO and Managing Director Warren Harris remained optimistic about the future. He noted that client confidence improved as the quarter progressed, resulting in six strategic deal wins.

“We’re encouraged by the early momentum we’re seeing. Our deal pipeline today is more robust than a year ago, and it gives us greater visibility and conviction for the rest of the year,” Harris said. He also expressed confidence in a sequential recovery in Q2 and a stronger performance in the second half of FY26.

The company announced its earnings after market hours. Tata Technologies’ stock closed at ₹713.90 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, up ₹5.10 or 0.72%. (Source: IANS)