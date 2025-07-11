Tesla to Open First India Experience Center in Mumbai on July 15

NEW DELHI— As Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture, Starlink, prepares to officially launch in India, his electric vehicle company Tesla is also accelerating its entry into the country. Tesla is set to open its first showroom—branded as an “experience center”—in Mumbai on July 15.

Located in India’s financial capital, the 4,000-square-foot retail space is situated near Apple’s flagship store, symbolizing Tesla’s strategic positioning among other global tech giants. While Tesla has yet to begin manufacturing in India, this marks a significant step in its rollout strategy for the local market.

In June, Tesla leased a commercial property in Mumbai’s Kurla West, which is expected to serve as a vehicle service facility. The company now holds four commercial properties across India, including an engineering hub in Pune, a registered office in Bengaluru, a temporary office near Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), and the newly leased service center.

Tesla India Motor and Energy Pvt. Ltd signed a five-year lease agreement with Bellissimo in City FC Mumbai I Private Ltd for the Kurla West location at Lodha Logistics Park. According to real estate documents obtained by property data analytics firm CRE Matrix, the agreement includes a starting monthly rent of ₹37.53 lakh and a total lease value approaching ₹25 crore, including a ₹2.25 crore security deposit.

Despite its growing footprint in the country, Tesla currently has no plans to manufacture vehicles in India. “They are not interested in manufacturing in India,” Union Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said last month, clarifying that Tesla’s focus is strictly on sales for now.

The company’s expansion aligns with India’s newly announced EV policy guidelines, which aim to attract global investments in electric vehicle manufacturing and position India as a hub for the future of mobility. However, Tesla’s current approach remains centered on importing and selling its EVs within the country.

With the launch of its Mumbai experience center, Tesla is one step closer to officially entering the Indian EV market—a long-anticipated move for Indian consumers and auto industry watchers alike. (Source: IANS)