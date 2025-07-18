U.S., India Lead Global IPO Activity as 539 Companies Go Public in First Half of 2025

NEW DELHI— A total of 539 companies worldwide raised $61.4 billion through initial public offerings (IPOs) in the first half of 2025, according to a new report released Friday by EY.

While the number of IPOs dropped slightly—down 4 percent from 563 in the first half of 2024—the total capital raised jumped 17 percent year-over-year, up from $52.7 billion.

The United States, India, and China led the global IPO activity, with each country launching over 100 IPOs in the six-month period. The U.S. topped the list with 109 IPOs, followed closely by India with 108 and China with 104.

Elsewhere, Europe recorded 50 new listings, South Korea saw 38 IPOs, the Middle East had 29, and Japan reported 27 initial share offerings.

According to the EY Global IPO Report, IPO activity in 2025 has become increasingly fragmented across regions, driven by divergent economic cycles, trade tensions, regulatory policies, and varying levels of investor confidence.

Together, the U.S. and Greater China accounted for more than 60 percent of the total global IPO proceeds. Companies in Greater China raised $20.7 billion, representing 34 percent of the total, while U.S. IPOs raised $17.1 billion, or 29 percent.

Europe contributed $5.9 billion (10 percent), while India accounted for $4.6 billion, or 8 percent of the global total.

The report also noted a rise in IPO activity in the Middle East, particularly in Saudi Arabia and Israel. Saudi Arabia marked a historic achievement with 25 IPOs so far in 2025.

Geopolitical developments and national strategic priorities have played a significant role in shaping IPO trends by sector. The report highlights that efforts toward supply chain localization and reshoring are fueling IPO momentum in the industrial sector, especially within mobility and transportation. (Source: IANS)