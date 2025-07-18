Hyundai CEO: We’re Embracing a ‘Moonshot Mentality’ to Transform Transportation

SEOUL— Jose Munoz, the CEO of Hyundai Motor and the company’s first non-Korean chief executive, invoked the legacy of the Apollo 11 moon landing to emphasize the need for bold, innovative thinking in tackling today’s transportation and climate challenges.

In a LinkedIn post commemorating the 56th anniversary of the 1969 U.S. lunar mission, Munoz drew a parallel between the moon landing and Hyundai’s vision for sustainable mobility.

“Neil Armstrong’s first steps on the moon weren’t just a triumph for America—they were a triumph for human ingenuity, collaboration, and our relentless pursuit of the impossible,” Munoz wrote, as reported by Yonhap news agency.

“As we face the pressing challenges of climate change and the need for sustainable mobility, we must adopt that same moonshot thinking,” he said. “The vision may seem ambitious—safe, sustainable, affordable, and convenient transportation for everyone—but Apollo 11 proves that when humanity works together, we can achieve the extraordinary.”

Munoz said Hyundai’s corporate motto, Progress for Humanity, is inspired by that same pioneering spirit. He emphasized that the company is applying a bold, forward-thinking mindset to initiatives such as achieving carbon neutrality by 2045, advancing hydrogen fuel cell technologies, and building mobility solutions that are inclusive and accessible.

“We’re applying that same moonshot mentality to transform transportation,” Munoz added.

In previous remarks, Munoz has identified rising trade tensions and protectionist policies as major challenges for the global auto industry in 2025. Speaking at Hyundai Motor’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Seoul this March, he warned that geopolitical risks, economic uncertainty, and currency volatility were putting pressure on automakers worldwide.

“The business environment in 2025 is expected to be even more challenging, with growing geopolitical and trade uncertainties,” Munoz said. “With increased volatility in foreign exchange and U.S. interest rates, we’re facing escalating trade tensions and rising protectionism.”

To address these issues, Munoz reaffirmed Hyundai’s commitment to localized manufacturing as a strategy to mitigate the impact of shifting trade policies and maintain growth. (Source: IANS)