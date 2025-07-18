Nepal Bans Telegram App Over Financial Fraud and Non-Cooperation

NEW DELHI— The Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) has ordered all telecom and internet service providers in the country to block access to the Telegram messaging app, citing rising incidents of financial fraud and a lack of cooperation from the platform.

The decision follows repeated warnings from the Cyber Bureau of Nepal Police, which identified Telegram as a key tool in money laundering and online scams.

In a statement released Friday, the NTA confirmed it had issued a directive to immediately block the app, responding to urgent concerns raised by national security agencies.

“With online fraud via Telegram increasing across Nepal—including money laundering and other criminal activity—all telecom operators are directed to block access to the app without delay,” the authority said.

Officials noted a recent surge in scams conducted through Telegram, including fake job offers, cryptocurrency frauds, and various other deceptive schemes.

The Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Home Affairs, and other top officials held a series of meetings to address the growing threat. After being briefed on multiple fraud cases tied to the platform, the Prime Minister’s Office formally urged the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology to take immediate action.

A major factor in the ban was Telegram’s refusal to cooperate with Nepali law enforcement. Authorities were unable to identify or contact a local representative for the app.

Following a written request from the Ministry, the NTA instructed all service providers to cut off access to Telegram.

Telegram has long faced criticism for its lack of content moderation and unwillingness to share user data with authorities. Similar concerns led to its ban in countries like China.

The platform came under further scrutiny after its co-founder, Pavel Durov, was arrested in France in August 2024. Durov, who also co-founded the Russian social media platform VK, was detained at Le Bourget Airport and later indicted on multiple charges, including complicity in the distribution of child exploitation material and drug trafficking.

He was barred from leaving France and placed under judicial supervision, sparking protests from free speech advocates and Telegram users worldwide.

In March 2025, a French judge temporarily lifted the travel ban, allowing Durov to leave the country, which he did later that month. (Source: IANS)