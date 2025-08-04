Adani Group Slams Report of BYD Tie-Up as “Baseless and Misleading”

AHMEDABAD— The Adani Group on Monday strongly denied a Bloomberg report claiming the company is in talks with Chinese firms BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy Technology.

A company spokesperson called the report “baseless” and “misleading,” stating: “We categorically deny Bloomberg’s report on Aug. 4, 2025, suggesting a tie-up between the Adani Group and Chinese companies BYD and Beijing Welion New Energy Technology.”

The Bloomberg report alleged that Adani was exploring a partnership with EV giant BYD to manufacture batteries in India as part of its clean energy expansion. Adani, however, firmly rejected the claim, saying it is not engaged in any form of collaboration or discussion with either company.

Separately, the Group is preparing for a massive $100 billion capital expenditure over the next five years—an unprecedented scale in India’s private sector. Adani operates an integrated energy business that spans thermal and renewable power, LNG, CNG, battery storage, EV infrastructure, and more. It is also a major player in cement, aerospace and defense, data centers, and real estate. (Source: IANS)