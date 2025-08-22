BMW Group India Crosses 5,000 EV Deliveries, Launches 4,000-Km Charging Corridor

NEW DELHI– BMW Group India on Friday announced it has delivered more than 5,000 electric vehicles, becoming the first luxury automaker in the country to achieve the milestone. The company also unveiled a high-power charging corridor spanning 4,000 kilometers across India, aimed at strengthening EV infrastructure and boosting adoption.

The corridor, designed to ease range anxiety for drivers, will place charging stations roughly every 300 kilometers along a route covering major highways and cities including Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune, Hubballi, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Madurai.

Significantly, BMW has opened access to the new charging network for all EV brands, not just its own customers. “This achievement is not just about numbers; it represents our commitment to e-mobility and pioneering spirit in the premium EV space,” said Vikram Pawah, President and CEO of BMW Group India. “At BMW, luxury and performance go hand-in-hand with sustainability, and our EVs embody that philosophy.”

The charging stations, offering capacities from 120kW to as high as 720kW, will be operated in partnership with providers such as Statiq and Zeon. Digital integration through in-app and in-car features will allow drivers to check live charger availability, filter stations by capacity, set charging preferences, and locate nearby amenities.

BMW India emphasized that stations have been placed at locations where drivers can relax with a meal, coffee, or in-car entertainment while charging.

With the corridor, BMW’s public charging ecosystem now includes nearly 300 “destination chargers” installed at premium hotels, resorts, and malls. Altogether, through its own network and partnerships with India’s largest charging operators, BMW Group India offers access to more than 6,000 charging points nationwide.

The company said the twin milestones — crossing 5,000 EV deliveries and building a national charging backbone — reinforce its leadership in India’s luxury EV market and its long-term push toward sustainable mobility. (Source: IANS)