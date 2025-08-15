BMW India to Hike Prices by Up to 3% Starting September

NEW DELHI— BMW Group India announced Thursday it will raise prices across its entire lineup by up to 3%, effective September 1. The company did not specify which models would see the steepest increases.

BMW Group India President and CEO Vikram Pawah said the brand’s strong growth and sales momentum in the first half of the year have been notable, but ongoing currency fluctuations and global supply chain challenges are pushing up material and logistics costs.

“We are committed to providing the best value and experience at every stage of the customer journey,” Pawah said, adding that several new high-performance models will debut during the festive season.

BMW’s domestically produced lineup includes the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, 7 Series, X1, X3, X5, X7, M340i, and iX1 Long Wheelbase. The company also offers tailored financing options through BMW India Financial Services, including reduced interest rates on select models, assured buy-back programs, and flexible end-of-term choices.

In the first half of 2025, BMW Group India posted record deliveries, selling 7,774 BMW and MINI vehicles. It also led the luxury electric vehicle (EV) segment with 1,322 BMW and MINI EVs sold — a 234% increase over the same period last year. EVs now account for 18% of the company’s total sales.

BMW India, a wholly owned subsidiary of the BMW Group, began operations in 2007 and continues to target the premium segment of the Indian auto market through its BMW, MINI, and Motorrad brands. (Source: IANS)