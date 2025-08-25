CBI busts $40 million cybercrime ring targeting U.S. nationals, three arrested

NEW DELHI— The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has dismantled a transnational cybercrime syndicate accused of defrauding American citizens of nearly $40 million, arresting three alleged ringleaders in a joint operation with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The crackdown, part of the agency’s ongoing Operation Chakra-IV, led to the arrest of Jigar Ahmed, Yash Khurana, and Inder Jeet Singh Bali. According to the CBI, the trio orchestrated a sophisticated scheme between 2023 and 2025 by posing as technical support providers, gaining remote access to victims’ systems and bank accounts. Victims were tricked into believing their accounts had been compromised and were coerced into transferring funds into cryptocurrency wallets controlled by the network.

The case was registered on August 18, followed by extensive searches in Amritsar and Delhi. A major breakthrough came with the raid of an illegal call centre, Digikaps The Future of Digital, located at Global Tower opposite Khalsa College for Women in Amritsar. Investigators caught 34 individuals red-handed while engaged in cyber fraud activity.

The raids resulted in the seizure of 85 hard disks, 16 laptops, 44 mobile phones, and incriminating documents, along with Rs 54 lakh in cash. CBI officials said the group had been laundering the fraud proceeds through cryptocurrency transactions to obscure the money trail.

Investigations are now focusing on tracking the flow of funds and identifying additional members of the network, with leads being pursued through Interpol and other international enforcement agencies. The CBI said Operation Chakra-IV has “significantly disrupted and dismantled” the organized cyber-enabled financial crime group, though inquiries into the wider network remain ongoing. (Source: IANS)