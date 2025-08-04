Hyderabad Has Emerged as a Global GCC Hub, Says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD— Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday declared that Hyderabad has rapidly evolved into a global hub for Global Capability Centers (GCCs), crediting the transformation to the Congress government’s efforts over the past 20 months.

Speaking at the inauguration of U.S. pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly’s new technology and innovation center in the city, the Chief Minister said the growth of the GCC sector is a key milestone toward the “Telangana Rising 2047” vision and the state’s ambition of becoming a $1 trillion economy.

“This is not just another center—we’re launching the nerve center of Eli Lilly. It will function as the brain of the corporation, managing, leading, and accelerating its global operations,” Reddy said.

He praised IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu for his leadership in turning Hyderabad into what he called the “GCC capital of the world.”

Reddy highlighted Hyderabad’s role as a global life sciences powerhouse, noting that one in every three vaccines administered worldwide is developed or manufactured in the city. With over 2,000 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Hyderabad is now recognized as the Life Sciences Capital of India, he said.

The new Hyderabad GCC will integrate Eli Lilly’s advanced technology capabilities across various functions, boosting innovation, operational efficiency, and global health outcomes. It will also serve as a key pillar in the company’s digital transformation by focusing on artificial intelligence, automation, cloud computing, and software engineering.

The facility spans 220,000 square feet and has already onboarded 100 professionals. Eli Lilly plans to scale the workforce to 1,500 over the next few years, offering significant opportunities for local talent and contributing to Hyderabad’s growing biotech ecosystem.

“This center will not only help solve some of the world’s toughest health challenges but will also create opportunities that elevate local talent and strengthen India’s role in global healthcare innovation,” Reddy said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to building a transparent, forward-looking, and innovation-driven ecosystem to support the life sciences sector. “You are not just working in Hyderabad—you are part of our family,” he told Eli Lilly employees. “You’re shaping the future of global healthcare from right here.” (Source: IANS)