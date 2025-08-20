IKEA to Accelerate India Expansion, Plans to Double Stores in Next 18 Months

NEW DELHI– Global retail giant IKEA is preparing to sharply expand its presence in India, with plans to double the number of its stores and customer touchpoints over the next 12 to 18 months, Ingka Group CEO Jesper Brodin said Wednesday. Ingka Group is the worldwide owner of IKEA.

The expansion will include both large-format outlets and smaller stores in malls and city centers, as the Swedish company looks to bring its products closer to urban consumers. IKEA currently operates three major stores in Bengaluru, Navi Mumbai, and Hyderabad, and has announced plans for new locations in Noida and Gurgaon. Two additional large-format stores are also slated for South India, though details have not yet been disclosed.

Brodin said the company intends to increase its local sourcing in India from 30 percent today to 50 percent by 2030. IKEA currently works with 45 suppliers in the country, primarily in textiles and toys, and has already invested Rs 10,500 crore in its India operations.

The retailer is also deepening its digital footprint, offering online sales and 24-hour delivery in select markets. Over the next five years, IKEA plans to add five to six new touchpoints annually across the country, blending large stores, smaller urban outlets, and digital platforms to reach a broader consumer base.

“Our strategy in India is not just about growth in numbers but also about improving customer experience, expanding our product range, and creating accessibility,” Brodin said. “India is expected to be our fastest-growing market over the next two decades.”

IKEA’s expansion signals its long-term commitment to the Indian market, where rising urbanization and demand for affordable, functional home furnishings align with its global model. Since its founding in 1943, IKEA has grown into a home goods leader with more than 400 stores worldwide, and it now sees India as a key pillar of its global growth strategy. (Source: IANS)