India-US Partnership Has Endured Transitions and Challenges, Says MEA Amid Tariff Dispute

NEW DELHI— India and the United States continue to share a comprehensive global strategic partnership rooted in shared democratic values, mutual interests, and strong people-to-people connections, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday. Despite various transitions and challenges, the relationship remains resilient, the ministry added.

“This partnership has weathered several transitions and challenges,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated at a weekly press briefing in New Delhi. “We remain focused on the substantive agenda the two countries have committed to and are confident the relationship will continue to progress.”

Jaiswal’s remarks came in response to questions regarding the state of India-US relations following the latest announcement of tariffs by Washington.

Earlier this week, U.S. President Donald Trump declared that a 25% reciprocal tariff would be imposed on Indian goods starting August 1. In a post on Truth Social, Trump also warned of an additional penalty related to India’s purchases of Russian energy.

“India will be paying a tariff of 25 percent starting on August 1,” Trump wrote, adding that India would face a further penalty due to its continued energy trade with Moscow.

Trump had previously threatened 100% secondary tariffs on countries buying Russian energy unless Russia agreed to a ceasefire in Ukraine. Experts had initially viewed the warning to India as a negotiation tactic, especially as trade talks between the two nations had been progressing, with Trump himself expressing optimism that a deal was near.

“Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high — among the highest in the world,” Trump said.

He further accused India of having “the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country,” and criticized India’s longstanding military and energy ties with Russia, stating: “They have always bought a vast majority of their military equipment from Russia, and are Russia’s largest buyer of energy, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to stop the killing in Ukraine.”

Concluding his message in his trademark style, Trump wrote: “ALL THINGS NOT GOOD! INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST. MAGA!” (Source: IANS)