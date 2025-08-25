India’s PC market grows 5.7% in H1 as consumer demand, enterprise spending stay strong

NEW DELHI— India’s personal computer market recorded steady growth in the first half of 2025, with shipments rising 5.7 percent year-on-year to 6.8 million units, as both consumer and enterprise demand held firm, according to new data from IDC.

Consumer demand remained resilient across online and offline channels, aided by strategic inventory correction in the run-up to the festive season. “The focus remained on maintaining leaner inventory to make room for fresh stock from July, ahead of the Independence Day sales in August and the major festive season expected by late September,” said Bharath Shenoy, research manager at IDC India and South Asia.

The commercial segment drove much of the momentum, growing 9.5 percent in the April-June quarter. Enterprise demand was particularly strong, surging 21.2 percent year-on-year in Q2 and 26.4 percent in the first half of 2025, led by the IT/ITES sector.

E-tail continued to play an important role, with shipments through online channels rising 1.6 percent in Q2 and 11.7 percent in H1, reflecting steady digital buying trends.

HP maintained its lead in the Indian PC market with a 30.8 percent share in Q2 and 29.9 percent in H1, dominating both consumer and commercial segments. In the enterprise category alone, HP commanded a 35 percent share, buoyed by large-scale corporate demand.

Lenovo held the second position with a 20.3 percent market share in Q2 and 19.6 percent in H1. The company’s consumer business grew 9.8 percent, driven by strong sales of gaming notebooks and robust e-commerce traction.

Meanwhile, AI notebooks saw explosive growth, with shipments jumping 145.2 percent year-on-year in the first half. Entry-level AI notebooks dominated the category, accounting for 88.1 percent of shipments.

Analysts expect momentum to build further in the second half of 2025 as festive sales, new product launches, and accelerating AI notebook adoption continue to drive demand. (Source: IANS)