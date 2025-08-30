Semiconductors a key pillar of India-Japan cooperation: PM Modi

TOKYO– Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the semiconductor sector has emerged as a “strategic domain” in India-Japan cooperation, noting that India has made significant progress in the field in recent years.

Modi, who is on an official visit to Japan, travelled with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba aboard the iconic Shinkansen (bullet train) to Sendai in Miyagi Prefecture, where the two leaders visited Tokyo Electron Miyagi Ltd (TEL Miyagi), a leading company in the semiconductor industry.

“I visited Prime Minister Ishiba and Tokyo Electron’s factory. I inspected the training room and the Production Innovation Lab, and also exchanged opinions with the company’s executives. Semiconductors are an important field in India-Japan cooperation. Many young people in India are now getting involved in this sector, and I hope to continue this momentum in the future as well,” Modi posted on X.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi thanked Ishiba for joining him on the factory tour and reaffirmed India’s readiness to work closely with Japan in advancing semiconductor collaboration. The leaders were briefed on TEL’s role in the global semiconductor value chain, its advanced manufacturing capabilities, and its ongoing and planned partnerships with India.

The visit underscored the complementarity between India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem and Japan’s technological strengths in advanced equipment and fabrication. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepen cooperation, building on the Memorandum of Cooperation on the Japan-India Semiconductor Supply Chain Partnership as well as ongoing initiatives under the India-Japan Industrial Competitiveness Partnership and Economic Security Dialogue.

The joint visit also highlighted the shared vision of India and Japan to establish robust, resilient, and trusted semiconductor supply chains.

During his visit to Tokyo, Modi also met with governors of 16 Japanese prefectures, underlining the transformative potential of regional partnerships in areas ranging from trade and innovation to startups and emerging technologies.

The two-day visit, taking place from August 29-30 at the invitation of Prime Minister Ishiba, marks Modi’s eighth trip to Japan. His previous visit was in May 2023. (Source: IANS)