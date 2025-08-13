Tata Motors Expands Global Footprint, Enters Dominican Republic with Full Range of Commercial Vehicles

NEW DELHI— Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, has entered the Dominican Republic market through a strategic partnership with Equimax, its authorized distributor in the country. The move marks another step in Tata Motors’ ongoing global expansion and aims to meet the region’s growing demand for logistics, infrastructure, and last-mile delivery solutions.

The launch portfolio includes the Tata Super Ace for quick last-mile deliveries, the Tata Xenon pickup for heavy-duty utility operations, the Ultra truck series (T.6, T.7, T.9) for urban logistics, and the LPT 613 tipper designed for construction and infrastructure projects. The company said the vehicles are engineered for strong performance, durability, and lower operating costs — attributes that underpin Tata Motors’ reputation in over 40 global markets.

At the unveiling in Santo Domingo, Asif Shamim, Head of International Business for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, called the Dominican Republic a “high-potential market” that aligns with the company’s global growth strategy. “With its growing economy and infrastructure development, our advanced commercial vehicle solutions are well-positioned to support the country’s national development goals,” Shamim said. He added that Equimax’s established service and support network will ensure reliable performance and long-term value for transport operators.

Equimax President Gabriel Tellerias said the introduction of Tata Motors’ products will bolster the Dominican Republic’s transport and logistics sector. He emphasized that the selected models were chosen to address local business needs and assured customers of high-quality after-sales support and ready access to genuine spare parts.

Tata Motors, with more than 70 years in the commercial mobility sector, offers a product lineup spanning mini-trucks to heavy-duty trucks and passenger transport solutions. The company continues to focus on combining performance, durability, and cost efficiency for customers worldwide. (Source: IANS)