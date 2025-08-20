Tata Motors Returns to South Africa’s Passenger Car Market After Six-Year Gap

NEW DELHI– Tata Motors has re-entered South Africa’s passenger vehicle market after a six-year hiatus, unveiling four models as part of its comeback strategy. The Indian automaker announced Wednesday that it will launch three SUVs and a compact hatchback in September.

The lineup includes the Punch compact SUV, the Curvv coupe-inspired SUV, the Tiago hatchback, and the Harrier premium SUV. All four will be offered with traditional combustion engines. Tata Motors will distribute the vehicles through 40 dealerships across South Africa, with plans to expand that network to 60 outlets by 2026. The company has partnered with Motus Holdings as its exclusive distributor.

“Our return to South Africa marks a significant milestone in Tata Motors’ global journey. We are excited to bring our new-generation of vehicles — engineered with cutting-edge technology, uncompromising safety, and modern design — to a market that values safety, quality, and innovation. With Motus as our preferred partner, we are confident in delivering a superior ownership experience that resonates with South African consumers and contributes meaningfully to the local economy,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd.

Tata exited South Africa’s passenger car market in 2019 after mixed consumer reception to earlier models such as the Indica hatchback, though the company maintained its commercial vehicle operations in the country. The return comes at a time when demand for budget-friendly cars is on the rise and Chinese automakers such as Chery, BYD, BAIC, and Great Wall Motors (GWM) have been capturing market share with aggressively priced vehicles.

Motus Group CEO Ockert Janse Van Rensburg welcomed the partnership, saying, “This collaboration is not just about vehicles — it’s about building trust, delivering excellence, and shaping the future of mobility in South Africa.”

Tata’s renewed push into South Africa follows its recent international expansion. On August 13, the automaker entered the Dominican Republic market through a partnership with Equimax to sell its commercial vehicle range. (Source: IANS)