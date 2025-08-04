Tesla to Open Second India Showroom at Delhi’s Aerocity on August 11

NEW DELHI— Tesla is expanding its footprint in India with the opening of its second retail outlet, set to launch on August 11 at the upscale Worldmark 3 complex in Delhi’s Aerocity. The new Tesla Experience Center will serve the National Capital Region, a key market in India’s growing electric vehicle (EV) sector.

This launch follows the opening of Tesla’s first Indian showroom in Mumbai on July 15, located at Maker Maxity Mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex. That high-profile event was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who welcomed Tesla’s entry and encouraged the company to consider establishing R&D and manufacturing operations in the state.

The Aerocity outlet, now in the final stages of construction, is expected to command a monthly rent of approximately Rs 25 lakh. Images of the nearly completed showroom have already surfaced on social media, showcasing Tesla’s premium positioning in the Indian market.

Currently, Tesla offers a single model in India: the Model Y. The electric SUV starts at Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes in two variants—a standard rear-wheel-drive version with a 60 kWh battery offering a WLTP-certified range of 500 km, and a long-range rear-wheel-drive version with a 75 kWh battery delivering up to 622 km on a single charge.

Initial deliveries will be prioritized for customers in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Gurugram. Vehicles will be delivered directly to buyers’ homes via flat-bed trucks.

Tesla has also updated its website to support vehicle registration across all Indian states and union territories, signaling a broader nationwide rollout.

The company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) package is listed as an optional add-on priced at Rs 6 lakh, though Tesla has stated the advanced feature will be introduced in India at a later date.

The launch of Tesla’s India-specific website coincided with the Model Y debut, indicating the company’s commitment to scaling its operations despite ongoing challenges related to EV infrastructure and regulatory frameworks. (Source: IANS)