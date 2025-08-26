US to Impose 50 Percent Tariff on Indian Imports Starting Wednesday

WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI– The U.S. administration has confirmed it will raise tariffs on Indian imports, with an additional 25 percent duty linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil, taking total levies to 50 percent on goods entering the American market beginning August 27.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the measures will come into force at “12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 27,” according to its latest draft notice.

“The duties set out in the Annex to this document are effective with respect to products of India that are entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on August 27, 2025,” the DHS notice stated.

It added that the policy stems from efforts to counter “threats to the United States by the government of Russian Federation.” The notice cited Executive Order 14066, which banned the import of Russian-origin crude oil, petroleum, and related products into the U.S.

A broad range of Indian goods will fall under the new tariffs, covering items either arriving in the United States or released from warehouses after the deadline.

President Donald Trump linked the decision to India’s continued purchase of Russian oil, which Washington argues helps finance Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Indian markets reacted negatively on Tuesday, with the Sensex and Nifty slipping at the open amid concern over the new trade measures. (Source: IANS)