Apple Expands Retail Footprint in India With New Stores in Bengaluru and Pune

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW DELHI– Apple is deepening its presence in India with two new official retail outlets, CEO Tim Cook announced Thursday, as the company looks to capture more of the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market.

Cook said the company will open Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, marking the third and fourth Apple Stores in the country after earlier launches in Mumbai and New Delhi. “Say hello to Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune! We are thrilled to continue to bring the best of Apple to customers across India at these two new stores,” Cook posted on X.

The Bengaluru store, located in the Phoenix Mall of Asia, opened September 2 with a storefront featuring vibrant peacock feather artwork in homage to India’s national bird. It will showcase Apple’s full product lineup — from iPhones and Macs to iPads, AirPods and accessories — along with expert technical support and “Today at Apple” sessions.

The Pune store, set to debut this month at the KOPA Mall in Koregaon Park, will span about 10,000 square feet. It will be the first Apple Store in Maharashtra outside of Mumbai, expanding the company’s reach into another key metro market.

The expansion comes as Apple reports record iPhone sales in India, where the iPhone recently became the country’s best-selling smartphone despite Apple’s relatively small overall market share. The company is also preparing for the highly anticipated launch of the iPhone 17 lineup, which will be manufactured domestically to ensure faster and wider availability.

Apple’s investment in India extends beyond retail. The company has been steadily expanding its local production base since 2017 under the “Make in India” initiative. Today, Foxconn’s Bengaluru facility is already assembling iPhone 17 units, while Tata Group will manufacture the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models.

Cook said more stores are planned for India before the end of 2025, signaling long-term confidence in the market. Apple is currently hiring for its new locations, with roles ranging from customer support to store operations leadership.

The company’s physical retail journey in India began in April 2023 with the opening of its Mumbai (Bandra-Kurla Complex) and Delhi (Saket) flagships, following the launch of its online store in 2020 and Apple Store app in 2024.

With the iPhone 17 rollout just weeks away, Apple is banking on its expanded retail footprint and strengthened manufacturing base to meet surging demand in India’s booming consumer market. (Source: IANS)