Elon Musk’s Starlink Hit by Another Service Outage, Users Report Widespread Disruptions

NEW DELHI – Thousands of Starlink customers reported service disruptions on Monday as Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider suffered another outage, according to outage-tracking site Downdetector. Nearly 50,000 reports were logged by 10:01 a.m., with users citing connectivity problems across the United States and parts of South America.

Starlink acknowledged the issue on its website, stating, “Starlink is currently experiencing a service outage. Our team is investigating,” but did not specify the cause. Downdetector noted that 59 percent of users faced internet issues, 40 percent reported a total blackout, and 1 percent cited poor reception. Affected areas in the U.S. included Virginia, Louisiana, Indiana, and Washington state, while customers in Colombia also experienced interruptions.

Users said outages ranged from several minutes to more than 20 minutes, with many taking to Musk’s social platform X to complain. “Starlink is down again. These outages are getting more frequent,” one user wrote, while another added, “Another Starlink outage AGAIN… Thought it was mine. Now I see everybody getting problems too.”

This is the latest in a series of disruptions for the company. Starlink went offline globally for nearly three hours in July and experienced another widespread outage just last week, affecting users across North America, Europe, and Asia. At that time, Musk issued an apology on X, promising the company would work to prevent future interruptions.

Starlink operates the world’s largest satellite constellation with more than 6,750 units in orbit and serves customers in over 150 countries, including India. The company has already received approvals from Indian authorities and secured trial bandwidth, with 17 ground station sites identified. Commercial rollout in India is expected by the end of 2025. (Source: IANS)