GST Reforms to Boost Auto Demand, Spur Growth Across Ancillary Industries

NEW DELHI– The Indian government said Friday that recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms in the automobile sector will drive demand for vehicles and create broad-based benefits for manufacturers, suppliers, and ancillary industries.

The rate cuts apply to two-wheelers up to 350cc, small to luxury cars, buses, tractors under 1,800cc, and auto parts. Officials noted that rising vehicle sales are expected to trigger a multiplier effect across the supply chain, strengthening micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in components such as tyres, batteries, glass, steel, plastics, and electronics.

The government said the auto industry supports more than 35 million direct and indirect jobs, spanning manufacturing, sales, financing, and maintenance. Increased demand will drive hiring at dealerships, logistics providers, transport operators, and component MSMEs, while also benefiting informal workers such as drivers, mechanics, and small service garages.

“Credit-driven vehicle purchases will support retail loan growth, improve asset quality, and promote financial inclusion in semi-urban India. Rationalised GST rates provide policy certainty, encouraging fresh investments and supporting Make in India initiatives. GST cuts will incentivise replacing old vehicles with new, fuel-efficient models, promoting cleaner mobility,” the government said in its statement.

Lower GST is expected to reduce the cost of motorcycles, making them more accessible for young professionals and gig workers. Affordable car prices are expected to encourage first-time buyers, particularly in smaller towns and cities. Larger vehicles, previously subject to additional cesses, will also become more affordable, with buyers now able to take full advantage of input tax credits.

Tractor demand is expected to rise both domestically and in export markets, reinforcing India’s status as a global tractor manufacturing hub. Ancillary industries producing tyres, gears, engines, hydraulic pumps, and other components will benefit from the higher production volumes. Cheaper tractors are also projected to accelerate farm mechanisation, improving crop productivity.

Truck manufacturers and owners stand to benefit significantly, as reduced GST rates lower upfront capital costs. With trucks carrying 65 to 70 percent of India’s goods traffic, cheaper vehicles are expected to reduce freight rates, cut logistics costs, and improve export competitiveness. Officials added that this could ease inflationary pressures by lowering the cost of transporting essentials such as food, cement, steel, and FMCG products.

The reforms align with broader government initiatives including PM Gati Shakti and the National Logistics Policy, which aim to improve efficiency, reduce logistics costs, and strengthen India’s position in global supply chains. (Source: IANS)