Honda Cars India Crosses 200,000 Export Milestone

NEW DELHI– Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) on Thursday announced it has surpassed 200,000 cumulative vehicle exports, marking a major milestone in the company’s global operations from its India base.

Honda initially began exporting limited volumes to nearby South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) countries, South Africa, and Southern African Development Community (SADC) markets. The company shipped its first 50,000 units to these regions by 2021.

Over the next two and a half years, Honda expanded exports to left-hand drive markets, including the Middle East, Mexico, and Turkey, primarily with the Honda City sedan.

The latest surge came from strong demand for the mid-size SUV Honda Elevate. In just two years, HCIL doubled its shipments, with the next 100,000 units headed to new destinations such as Japan, South America, and Caribbean nations.

“Achieving 200,000 export units fills Honda Cars India with immense pride. This milestone underscores the global recognition of our India-made cars. It also reflects the dedication of our skilled teams and robust manufacturing capabilities,” said Kunal Behl, Vice President of Marketing & Sales at HCIL.

Exports now form a key pillar of Honda’s India strategy, Behl added, stressing the company’s commitment to the “Make in India” initiative and its dual focus on domestic and international markets.

The Honda City and the Elevate remain the biggest growth drivers, contributing 78 percent of the total export volume. The balance 22 percent includes models such as the Brio, Amaze, Jazz, BR-V, Mobilio, City e: HEV, Accord, and CR-V.

Over the years, Honda has shipped vehicles to 33 countries. Japan accounts for the largest share of exports at 30 percent, followed by South Africa and SADC countries at 26 percent, Mexico at 19 percent, and Turkey at 16 percent. The remaining 9 percent is spread across the Middle East, SAARC nations, South America, and the Caribbean.

Honda Cars India said the achievement underscores its strong manufacturing base in India and its ability to deliver high-quality vehicles to global customers. (Source: IANS)