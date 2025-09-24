India Tops Global Generative AI Adoption, 77% of Knowledge Workers Use It Daily

NEW DELHI– India has emerged as the global leader in generative AI adoption, with 77 percent of its knowledge workers using the technology daily, a sharp rise from 46 percent in 2024, according to a report released Wednesday by Atlassian. That figure outpaces counterparts in the United States (59 percent), Germany (54 percent), France (47 percent), and Australia (45 percent).

The report found that Indian professionals are saving an average of 1.3 hours per day through AI use, compared with a global average of just under one hour. While individual productivity gains are significant, experts cautioned that businesses still need to unlock broader team-level impact.

Atlassian noted that managers who model AI use are four times more likely to see their teams integrate it into daily workflows and three times more likely to foster “strategic AI collaborators” — teams that use AI collectively to improve decision-making.

“India has become one of the fastest-growing regions for everyday AI use in the workplace. But our research shows that ramping up individual productivity with AI isn’t necessarily translating into real business impact,” said Molly Sands, head of the Teamwork Lab at Atlassian. “The next wave of value comes from using AI to connect knowledge, coordinate work, and align teams — bridging silos and driving action on shared goals.”

The study highlighted a gap between personal productivity boosts and true organizational transformation. While Indian workers reported a 33 percent productivity increase from AI, only 3 percent of executives worldwide said AI has delivered transformational improvements in efficiency, innovation, or problem-solving.

India also leads in cultivating openness to AI experimentation. Some 86 percent of Indian professionals said they support AI trials in the workplace, compared with 75 percent in the U.S. and 66 percent in France. Only 6 percent of Indian workers abandon AI when results fall short — down from 12 percent last year — with most preferring to refine prompts (30 percent) or provide examples (33 percent) to improve results. (Source: IANS)