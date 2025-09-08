Lexus India Cuts Prices by Up to Rs 20.8 Lakh After GST Reduction

NEW DELHI– Lexus India announced sweeping price cuts across its lineup on Monday, following the government’s recent reduction in GST rates. The revised prices take effect September 22, just ahead of the festive season.

The Japanese luxury carmaker said it is passing on the full benefit of the tax cut to customers, with reductions ranging from just over Rs 1 lakh to as much as Rs 20.8 lakh, depending on the model.

The entry-level ES 300h sedan will see savings of up to Rs 1.47 lakh, while the popular NX 350h SUV becomes cheaper by up to Rs 1.58 lakh. In the RX series, the RX 350h drops by up to Rs 2.1 lakh, and the RX 500h by Rs 2.58 lakh.

Larger luxury vehicles are seeing some of the most dramatic reductions. The LM 350h now costs up to Rs 5.77 lakh less, while the flagship LX 500d SUV is more attractive than ever with a massive cut of up to Rs 20.8 lakh — one of the biggest adjustments in India’s luxury car market since the GST 2.0 rollout.

“We are delighted to pass on the full benefit of this reform to our customers,” said Hikaru Ikeuchi, President of Lexus India. “This initiative enhances accessibility and instills greater confidence in the luxury mobility space.”

Ikeuchi added that the move reflects Lexus’s core philosophy of Omotenashi — anticipating customer needs and creating meaningful ownership experiences. “Coming at the onset of the festive season, it will spark joy and create new opportunities for our guests to experience the Lexus range of vehicles,” he said.

The timing is expected to boost demand, as luxury car sales in India typically climb during the festival period. (Source: IANS)