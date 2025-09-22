Piyush Goyal in Washington as India, U.S. Push to Seal Trade Deal

WASHINGTON– Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal arrived in the U.S. capital on Monday to advance negotiations on a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), as both countries seek to conclude a deal that has been in the works since early this year.

Goyal’s visit follows a September 16 meeting in New Delhi between a U.S. delegation led by Assistant Trade Representative for South and Central Asia Brendan Lynch and India’s chief negotiator Rajesh Agrawal. The Commerce Ministry described those discussions as “positive” and said both sides agreed to intensify efforts to reach a settlement.

Lynch’s trip came amid renewed optimism after weeks of deadlock, with conciliatory signals from President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi helping set a friendlier tone.

On September 9, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “Talks are continuing and I feel certain that there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion for both of our Great Countries.” He added that Modi was a “great friend” and that he looked forward to speaking with him.

Modi responded in kind, saying he was “confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-U.S. partnership,” and that he, too, anticipated speaking directly with Trump.

While optimism is rising, sticking points remain. The U.S. announcement of a $100,000 fee on H-1B visas has unsettled India’s $283 billion IT sector, which relies heavily on work permits for engineers in the United States. The 25 percent penal tariff imposed on Indian oil imports from Russia also looms over the talks.

Adding to the momentum, U.S. Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor told a Senate confirmation panel last week that Goyal’s Washington visit would include a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

The meetings come at a critical moment for both economies, with high expectations that a framework for a trade deal could be reached before the end of the year. (Source: IANS)