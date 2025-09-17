Rolls-Royce Expands Bengaluru Innovation Hub, Plans to Double Sourcing from India

NEW DELHI– Rolls-Royce on Wednesday announced the opening of its newly expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre in Bengaluru, underscoring the company’s deepening investment in India.

The facility will house part of Rolls-Royce’s global digital capabilities and enterprise services teams, along with engineering units supporting its Civil Aerospace and Defense businesses. The company said the center is set to become its largest capability hub, supporting critical global functions while advancing engineering and digital expertise.

The expansion comes alongside Rolls-Royce’s plan to double its sourcing from India within the next five years, integrating more Indian suppliers into its global supply chain.

The facility was inaugurated by Dr. M.B. Patil, Karnataka’s Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, joined by Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, and Helen McCabe, Rolls-Royce’s Chief Financial Officer.

“India is significant to Rolls-Royce’s global journey of innovation and progress,” McCabe said. “This newly expanded Global Capability and Innovation Centre reaffirms our commitment to India and will be our largest capability hub. We look forward to continuing to strengthen local capabilities, develop talent, and deepen partnerships in the country.”

The move is part of Rolls-Royce’s multi-year transformation program aimed at building a competitive, resilient, and high-growth business. Strong financial results from this effort are enabling further investment, including the Bengaluru center.

Rolls-Royce’s history in India spans more than 90 years, with partnerships across academia, joint ventures, and a broad supplier base. Today, over 1,400 Rolls-Royce engines power platforms for the Indian Air Force, Navy, Coast Guard, and Army. More than 3,000 people work across its India ecosystem, including 2,000 highly skilled engineers contributing to global development programs. (Source: IANS)

