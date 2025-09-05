Tata Motors to Cut Car and SUV Prices by Up to Rs 1.55 Lakh After GST Reduction

MUMBAI– Tata Motors announced Friday that it will lower prices across its passenger vehicle lineup beginning September 22, passing on the full benefit of the government’s recent cut in goods and services tax (GST) on automobiles.

The company said prices for its cars and SUVs will drop by as much as Rs 1.55 lakh, depending on the model, making personal mobility more affordable for millions of customers.

“The reduction in GST on passenger vehicles, effective September 22, is a progressive and timely decision that will make personal mobility more accessible for millions across India,” said Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility. “In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, the Finance Minister’s intent and our Customer First philosophy, Tata Motors will fully honor the intent and spirit of this reform by passing on the entire benefit of the reduction in GST to our customers.”

Among Tata’s models, the Tiago will see a price cut of up to Rs 75,000, the Tigor up to Rs 80,000, and the Altroz up to Rs 1.10 lakh. The Punch will become cheaper by as much as Rs 85,000. The Nexon — Tata’s top-selling SUV — will see the steepest reduction, with prices falling up to Rs 1.55 lakh.

The newly launched Curvv will also get a discount of up to Rs 65,000, while larger SUVs will see significant drops — the Harrier by up to Rs 1.40 lakh and the Safari by up to Rs 1.45 lakh.

Chandra said the move would not only benefit first-time buyers but also accelerate adoption of “new-age mobility” across segments.

The automaker expects the price cuts to boost demand during India’s upcoming festive season and has advised customers to book early to secure timely delivery. (Source: IANS)