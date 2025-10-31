Apple Sets All-Time Revenue Record in India During September Quarter, Says Tim Cook

NEW DELHI, India — Apple CEO Tim Cook announced that the company achieved an all-time revenue record in India during the September quarter, driven by strong iPhone sales and continued expansion in emerging markets.

Speaking during an earnings call with analysts after reporting robust quarterly results on Thursday (U.S. time), Cook said Apple set a September quarter revenue record across several regions, including Latin America, the Middle East, and South Asia. “We’re heading into our busiest time of year with our best-ever lineup. In the last few months, we’ve opened new stores in emerging markets like India and the UAE, as well as new locations in the U.S. and China,” he said.

Global iPhone revenue rose 6 percent year-over-year to $49 billion, propelled by demand for the iPhone 16 lineup. “iPhone grew in the vast majority of markets we track, with September quarter records in many emerging markets, including Latin America, the Middle East, and South Asia, and an all-time record in India,” said Apple CFO Kevan Parekh.

Cook added that Apple’s iPhone active installed base reached an all-time high, with a record number of users upgrading their devices during the quarter. “We grew in the vast majority of markets we track and had September quarter revenue records in dozens of markets, including the U.S., Canada, Latin America, Western Europe, the Middle East, Japan, Korea, and South Asia,” he said.

For its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter, which ended September 27, Apple reported revenue of $102.5 billion, an 8 percent increase year-over-year. Diluted earnings per share stood at $1.85, up 13 percent on an adjusted basis.

“Today, Apple is very proud to report a September quarter revenue record of $102.5 billion, including a record for iPhone and an all-time revenue record for Services,” Cook stated. He also highlighted the company’s new product lineup, including the iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3, and the latest Apple Watch, alongside the new MacBook Pro and iPad Pro powered by the M5 chip.

The company closed fiscal year 2025 with record revenue of $416 billion and double-digit earnings-per-share growth. Parekh noted that Apple’s installed base of active devices reached new highs across all product categories and regions, reflecting strong customer loyalty and satisfaction.

Apple’s board declared a cash dividend of $0.26 per share, payable on November 13, 2025, to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2025. (Source: IANS)