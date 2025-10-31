Starlink Begins Hiring in India Ahead of Satellite Broadband Launch

MUMBAI, Maharashtra — SpaceX-owned Starlink has kicked off its first phase of hiring in India, marking a major step toward launching its highly anticipated satellite broadband services in the country.

The Elon Musk-led company has listed several openings on LinkedIn and the SpaceX careers portal for finance and accounting positions, including tax manager, accounting manager, payments manager, and senior treasury analyst roles based in Bengaluru — Starlink’s operational hub in India.

“As Starlink expands its global footprint to deliver low-latency satellite broadband services worldwide, its Indian subsidiary is looking to hire an accounting manager to oversee financial reporting and compliance,” the company said in one of its job postings.

The roles will focus on developing and managing accounting, reporting, and statutory compliance systems to support Starlink’s India operations. The company also clarified that remote or hybrid work options are not available and only candidates with valid work authorization in India will be considered.

Starlink’s hiring push comes as the company prepares for the commercial rollout of its satellite internet services in India by late 2025 or early 2026. The company is currently setting up ground infrastructure and conducting required security trials in line with government regulations.

To meet the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) conditions for lawful interception and security compliance prior to spectrum allocation, Starlink earlier demonstrated its broadband service to officials in Mumbai.

Reports suggest that Starlink has applied for approval to establish three gateway stations in Mumbai, Chennai, and Noida, with plans to add nine to ten more locations — including Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Lucknow — after launch.

Once operational, Starlink will compete with Jio Satellite and Eutelsat OneWeb, both of which have secured regulatory approvals and are awaiting final spectrum allocation.

Meanwhile, the DoT and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) are finalizing the frameworks for satellite broadband spectrum pricing and allocation.