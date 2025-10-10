BMW Group India Achieves Record Sales in First Nine Months of 2025

NEW DELHI– BMW Group India reported its best-ever performance for the first nine months of a calendar year, delivering 11,978 cars and 3,976 motorcycles between January and September 2025. The company’s car sales rose 13 percent year over year, while its third-quarter sales alone surged 21 percent from the same period last year.

The automaker also posted its highest-ever September sales, buoyed by favorable new GST pricing and strong festive season demand.

BMW Group India said it led the luxury electric vehicle (EV) market during the period, delivering 2,509 BMW and MINI EVs—a 246 percent year-on-year increase—bringing the share of EVs in total sales to 21 percent. The iX1 was the company’s best-selling EV, followed by the flagship i7. Cumulatively, BMW Group India surpassed 5,000 EV deliveries by the end of the third quarter.

Its electric lineup now includes six cars and two scooters: the BMW i7, iX, i5, i4, iX1 Long Wheelbase, MINI Countryman E, BMW CE 04, and BMW CE 02.

“The highest-ever sales in the first nine months, as well as in the third quarter, reflect our unparalleled focus on customer centricity,” said Hardeep Singh Brar, President and CEO of BMW Group India. “The strong product offensive, coupled with excellent after-sales service, personalized brand engagements, and attractive financial offers, has significantly spurred demand.”

Brar added that the company’s long-term goal is to unlock the full potential of India’s luxury car market while preserving the hallmark BMW driving experience. “The order bank remains healthy, and we are confident of closing the year with record sales once again,” he said. (Source: IANS)