Delhi Airport, Airlines Warn of Flight Delays as Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Disrupt Capital

New Delhi– With torrential rain and strong winds battering the national capital on Tuesday, Delhi Airport and major airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, issued travel advisories warning passengers of possible flight delays and disruptions.

“Due to inclement weather conditions in Delhi, flight operations at Delhi Airport may be impacted. Our on-ground teams are working with all stakeholders to ensure a smooth passenger experience,” the airport management said in a statement. “Passengers are advised to consider alternative transport options, such as the Delhi Metro, and to check with their airlines for updated flight information.”

Air India cautioned travelers that rainfall could affect arrivals and departures to and from Delhi. “Please check your flight status before heading to the airport and allow extra travel time due to potential slow-moving traffic,” the airline said.

IndiGo also warned passengers of possible air traffic congestion caused by heavy rain and thunderstorms. “While we continue doing our best to keep operations smooth, Mother Nature has her own plans,” the airline said. “We recommend planning ahead and checking flight status on our website or app before traveling to the airport.”

SpiceJet similarly advised that “due to bad weather in Delhi, all departures, arrivals, and connecting flights may be affected” and urged passengers to monitor updates through its website.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for Delhi, forecasting moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, lightning, hail, and wind speeds between 40 and 60 kmph across central, western, and northern parts of the city.

The unusual downpour was attributed to a Western Disturbance moving across northern India, which has triggered severe weather conditions across the capital region, the IMD said. (Source: IANS)