Navi Mumbai International Airport to Boost Pune Industries, Says Murlidhar Mohol

New Delhi– The upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport will not only transform air connectivity for Maharashtra but also give industries in Pune direct access to global markets, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said on Tuesday.

The state-of-the-art airport, designed to handle 20 million passengers annually in its first phase, is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 8. The project is being developed under a Public-Private Partnership between Mumbai International Airport Ltd — a subsidiary of Adani Airports Holdings Ltd, holding a 74 percent stake — and the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO), which holds 26 percent.

“The inauguration of the international airport in Navi Mumbai will propel Maharashtra to new heights. This is not only a moment of pride for Navi Mumbai but for the entire state,” Mohol said in a post on X.

Highlighting its economic impact, Mohol added that the project will deliver major benefits to Pune and nearby regions. “Enhanced business and industrial connectivity will provide direct access to global markets for industries in Pune, Mumbai, and the Konkan region. A boost to tourism and investment will open new opportunities for Pune’s IT, automobile, and education sectors,” he said.

He further noted that improved transportation and logistics infrastructure would streamline export-import operations, calling the airport “the dawn of a new era of Maharashtra’s self-reliance.”

Equipped to handle both domestic and international traffic, the airport will feature a 3,700-meter runway capable of accommodating large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems.

Located strategically, the airport sits just 14 km from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), 22 km from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Taloja Industrial area, 35 km from Mumbai Port Trust via the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, 32 km from Thane, and 40 km from Bhiwandi.

Airlines including IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express have announced plans to begin operations from Navi Mumbai, with initial flights connecting major domestic cities.

The airport’s cargo terminal will have a capacity of 0.5 million metric tonnes per year, featuring a fully automated system with 100 percent shipment tracking, a truck management platform, and paperless operations. Once fully developed, it will be capable of handling 90 million passengers and over 3.2 million metric tonnes of cargo annually. (Source: IANS)