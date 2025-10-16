Global PC Shipments Jump 8.2 Percent in Q3 2025 on Soaring AI PC Demand

New Delhi– Global personal computer (PC) shipments rose 8.2 percent year-over-year to 69.9 million units in the third quarter of 2025, driven by surging demand for AI-enabled PCs and a Windows 10 end-of-support (EOS) upgrade cycle, according to a new report released Thursday.

The report by Gartner found that AI PCs are rapidly transforming the market, expected to account for 31 percent of all shipments in 2025 — up from 15 percent in 2024 — signaling a major shift in both innovation and buyer priorities.

“In the third quarter of 2025, worldwide PC shipments were driven by the Windows 10 end-of-support (EOS) refresh cycle in most regions, while North America’s growth was limited to 1.6 percent as demand had been accelerated into the first half of the year due to anticipated import tariffs,” said Rishi Padhi, Research Principal at Gartner.

Padhi added that the industry’s focus is now firmly on AI PCs equipped with integrated neural processing units (NPUs), which enable enhanced on-device artificial intelligence performance and power efficiency.

However, he cautioned that consumer demand at lower price points remains weak, constrained by ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic challenges. “Consumers continue to exhibit cautious spending behavior, delaying PC purchases and seeking promotional offers,” Padhi noted.

The global PC vendor landscape remained stable, with no major shifts among the top five players. Lenovo led the market with 19.4 million units shipped, capturing a 27.8 percent share — and posting the strongest year-over-year growth among the top vendors at 16.6 percent.

HP Inc. followed with shipments of roughly 15 million units, representing a 21.5 percent market share and a 10.6 percent annual increase. Dell, Apple, and ASUS rounded out the top five with approximately 10.2 million, 6.2 million, and 5.4 million units shipped, respectively. (Source: IANS)