Maruti Suzuki exports hit record high in September, Nissan posts strong growth on GST boost

New Delhi– Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country’s largest carmaker, reported a 3 percent increase in total sales in September, reaching 1,89,665 units compared to 1,84,727 units in the same month last year.

The growth was fueled by record-breaking exports, even as domestic volumes slipped due to logistical bottlenecks.

In the Indian market, Maruti sold 1,35,711 units in September, down from 1,48,061 a year earlier. Sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) rose to 11,750 units from 8,938 units last year. Exports were the standout driver, soaring 52 percent to an all-time monthly high of 42,204 units, up from 27,728 units in September 2024.

The company credited improved customer sentiment to the implementation of GST reforms. It also noted that the Navratri festive period is off to a record start, with 1,65,000 units delivered in the first eight days alone.

For the first half of FY26 (April–September), Maruti’s total sales reached 10.78 lakh units, slightly higher than the 10.63 lakh units sold in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, Nissan Motor India also reported strong momentum in September. Consolidated volumes climbed 9.3 percent year-on-year to 10,500 units. Domestic wholesale sales stood at 1,652 units, while exports surged to 8,872 units. This included a record 1,120 units shipped to South Asia — Nissan’s best-ever performance in the region.

The company said its growth was boosted by the revised GST slabs. Nissan passed the full tax benefit to buyers, slashing prices of the New Magnite by up to Rs 1 lakh. Festive demand and attractive pricing together lifted volumes.

September also saw the company roll out a segment-first 10-year extended warranty on the New Magnite, which carries a 5-star GNCAP safety rating. Nissan added that its Kuro Special Edition and a new Metallic Grey color option drew an enthusiastic response from customers.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director of Nissan Motor India, said the company’s record exports and strong sales underscored India’s growing role as a global hub for Nissan. He added that the automaker is expanding its dealership network and preparing to introduce several new models, including an all-new 7-seater B-MPV, a 5-seater C-SUV, and a 7-seater C-SUV. (Source: IANS)