Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Add Hindi Support and UPI Lite Payments in India

Ray-Ban Meta glasses users in India are set to receive a major update featuring new Meta AI capabilities aimed at making the experience more localized, personal, and engaging, the company announced on Wednesday.

The latest rollout introduces hands-free voice interactions, full Hindi language support, UPI Lite payments, and Diwali-themed photo restyling options — all designed to enhance convenience and cultural relevance for Indian users.

With this update, users can now converse with Meta AI using their voice through either the Ray-Ban Meta glasses or the Meta AI app. The voice assistant can respond audibly, answer questions, explain topics, tell jokes, and help with everyday tasks.

One of the standout features of the update is full Hindi language support. Starting this week, users can set Hindi as their preferred language in the Meta AI app under Device Settings > Meta AI > Language and Voice. This enables users to interact with the glasses entirely in Hindi — from asking questions and retrieving information to taking photos, making calls, and managing media.

The language feature has been powered by tools developed by Sarvam, one of India’s leading foundational AI model companies.

To mark the festive season, Meta is also rolling out a special Diwali-themed photo feature. By saying “Hey Meta, restyle this,” users can automatically add Diwali-inspired effects such as lights, fireworks, and rangoli to their photos. The restyled images can then be viewed in the Meta AI app.

In addition, Meta is piloting UPI QR code payments directly from the Ray-Ban Meta glasses. Demonstrated at the Global Fintech Fest, the feature will allow users to make UPI Lite payments of up to Rs 1,000 simply by looking at a QR code and saying, "Hey Meta, scan and pay." Transactions will be processed through the user's WhatsApp-linked bank account, enabling quick and secure payments without needing a phone or wallet.