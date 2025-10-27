LTIMindtree Lands $100 Million Multi-Year Deal with U.S. Chemicals Major

NEW DELHI, India — LTIMindtree has signed a multi-year agreement worth more than $100 million with a U.S.-based global manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, marking one of the Indian IT firm’s most significant wins in the industrial sector this year.

Under the contract, LTIMindtree will deliver a full suite of IT services, including management of core business applications, infrastructure operations, end-user support, software asset governance, and project execution. The Mumbai-headquartered company said the collaboration aims to boost efficiency through artificial intelligence, automation, and process optimization.

The deal is expected to drive cost savings, vendor consolidation, and continuous innovation, helping the client modernize operations while improving service delivery and business agility.

“This win reinforces LTIMindtree’s position as a trusted transformation partner focused on AI-centric growth in the chemicals and energy sector. We’re committed to delivering measurable outcomes through technology, agility, and deep domain expertise,” said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LTIMindtree.

Ramesh Kannan, Chief Business Officer for Energy & Utilities, added, “This partnership underscores our shared commitment to building a future-ready IT ecosystem powered by innovation, efficiency, and excellence.”

Earlier this month, LTIMindtree reported a net profit of Rs 1,381.2 crore for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, a 10 percent increase from the same period last year. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 10,694.7 crore, up 9 percent year-over-year.

During the quarter, the company also secured a major digital transformation project with a global media and entertainment firm to advance an AI-driven service delivery model. (Source: IANS)