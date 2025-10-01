US giant Cisco to expand Webex calling presence via dedicated data centres in India

Mumbai– U.S. communications giant Cisco on Wednesday announced the expansion of its Webex Calling and Webex Contact Centre services in India, backed by new dedicated data centres in Mumbai and Chennai. The move is designed to meet India’s growing demand for secure, high-quality cloud and hybrid communication solutions while ensuring compliance with local regulations.

Cisco said the expansion will provide businesses with enhanced call quality, reduced latency, and increased reliability, enabling enterprises to scale seamlessly. The initiative also aims to cut infrastructure costs and accelerate cloud adoption across Indian enterprises and multinational corporations.

Indian businesses will now be able to connect Webex Calling to the Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN) via licensed local telecom providers. The company confirmed that cloud-based Webex Contact Centre services will officially launch in India in Q2 CY2026, hosted out of a new data centre in Mumbai.

The Webex Contact Centre platform will feature AI-powered assistants, workforce optimisation, campaign management, and seamless integration across digital channels, offering companies a comprehensive solution for customer engagement.

“With the expansion of Webex Calling and Webex Contact Centre, our customers will be able to access an intelligent calling experience from our data centres in India that aligns with the regulatory environment. This will help enterprises simplify communications, stay compliant, and deliver high-quality communication experiences from anywhere,” said Daisy Chittilapilly, President of Cisco India and SAARC.

Cisco added that its Webex AI Agent will provide autonomous, natural language voice and digital interactions with real-time intent fulfilment, offering organizations an intelligent, automated 24/7 first point of contact for customer service. (Source: IANS)