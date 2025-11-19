AI and Climate Change Expected to Become Major Business Risks for Indian Firms by 2028: Report

NEW DELHI, India — Indian companies continue to view cyberattacks and data breaches as their top business risks, but artificial intelligence and climate change are emerging as significant threats expected to reshape the risk landscape by 2028, according to a new report released Wednesday by global professional services firm Aon.

The study found that talent attraction and retention remain persistent challenges, while issues such as property damage and exchange-rate fluctuations are more severe in India than in the rest of Asia. Rishi Mehra, CEO of Aon India, said Indian businesses are showing “remarkable agility” amid rapid digital disruption, evolving workforce expectations, and shifting geopolitical conditions.

The survey revealed that 77.8 percent of Indian respondents experienced losses due to property damage, 46.2 percent faced business interruption, and 63.6 percent were affected by currency fluctuations. Nearly half also reported losses stemming from talent shortages and cash flow or liquidity pressures.

Risk management structures are becoming more mature across Indian organizations. About 70 percent of respondents said they have established dedicated risk and insurance teams, and 64.9 percent now track the total cost of insurable risk. Mitigation efforts are also strengthening, with 92.9 percent having formal plans for cyberattack response, 90.9 percent preparing for property damage scenarios, and 55 percent addressing talent retention risks.

India is rapidly positioning itself as a major cybersecurity hub, supported by more than 400 startups and a workforce of over 650,000 skilled professionals driving a $20 billion cybersecurity industry, according to the IT Ministry. CERT-In, the national cybersecurity agency, is also building an advanced cyber defense architecture through research partnerships, public–private collaboration, and engagement in international forums.

The findings are based on Aon’s biennial global risk survey of nearly 3,000 risk managers, senior executives, and C-suite leaders across 63 countries. The report indicates that as AI adoption accelerates and climate-related disruptions intensify, Indian companies will need to further strengthen resilience and risk preparedness over the next several years. (Source: IANS)