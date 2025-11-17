Air India to Resume Non-Stop Delhi–Shanghai Flights in February 2026

New Delhi — Air India will resume non-stop flights between Delhi and Shanghai beginning February 1, 2026, marking the national carrier’s return to mainland China after nearly six years. The move comes following recent diplomatic agreements that restored air links suspended during the pandemic.

The airline plans to operate four weekly flights on the Delhi–Shanghai route using its Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, which offers 18 lie-flat seats in Business Class and 238 seats in Economy Class. Subject to regulatory approvals, Air India also intends to launch non-stop services between Mumbai and Shanghai later in 2026.

“This resumption is more than a route launch. It is a bridge between two great, ancient civilizations and modern economic powerhouses,” said Campbell Wilson, CEO and Managing Director of Air India. “We are delighted to reconnect one of the world’s most vital air corridors, enabling travelers to pursue opportunities in business, trade, healthcare, education, and culture with the hallmark Indian hospitality that defines Air India.”

Shanghai becomes the 48th international destination served by Air India Group, which continues to lead the Indian market in international passenger traffic.

Air India first launched non-stop service to mainland China in October 2000. The latest reinstatement is expected to significantly boost bilateral exchanges in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, technology, and education.

Bookings for the Delhi–Shanghai flights are now being progressively opened across all platforms.

The announcement follows a recent expansion by IndiGo, which this month began daily non-stop flights between Delhi and Guangzhou, building on its Kolkata–Guangzhou service.

“Following the successful resumption of our Kolkata–Guangzhou flights, we are delighted to further expand IndiGo’s presence in China with this new daily connection from Delhi,” said Pieter Elbers, CEO of IndiGo.

The revived connectivity underscores growing economic and cultural engagement between India and China as travel links continue to normalize. (Source: IANS)