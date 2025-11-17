AI to Create More Jobs Than It Eliminates by 2027, Says Gartner Report

New Delhi — Artificial intelligence is set to become a net creator of jobs by 2027, according to new data from Gartner that offers an optimistic outlook on the evolving relationship between AI and the global workforce. The findings, presented at the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2025 in Kochi, suggest a shift in focus from fears of job displacement to strategies for workforce transformation.

The report indicates that while AI will automate many low-complexity and repetitive tasks, it will also generate demand for entirely new roles and skill sets. “The real challenge is not AI readiness but human readiness,” Gartner said, emphasizing the need for workers to be trained and mentally prepared to collaborate with AI systems.

A survey conducted in July 2025 among more than 700 CIOs found that by 2030, IT operations will be inextricably linked with AI. CIOs predict that 75 percent of IT tasks will be performed through human-AI collaboration, with only 25 percent handled entirely by AI, and none performed solely by humans.

Despite this shift, analysts warned that many organizations are not adequately preparing their workforces for the coming change. Arun Chandrasekaran, Distinguished VP Analyst at Gartner, urged companies to start reshaping their talent pools now. Instead of cutting jobs, he recommended limiting hiring for routine roles and retraining existing employees for emerging opportunities in AI-driven fields.

“This approach will help organizations boost productivity while building teams capable of capturing long-term value,” Chandrasekaran said.

The report also highlighted the changing nature of required job skills. Tasks like summarizing text, conducting searches, and translating content are likely to be automated, while higher-order skills such as critical thinking, complex problem-solving, communication, and the ability to guide AI decision-making will become crucial. Gartner cautioned that excessive reliance on AI could lead to skills atrophy, making regular upskilling and assessment essential.

Gartner further advised companies to assess their AI readiness across three key dimensions: cost, technical capability, and vendor support. A separate survey from May 2025 revealed that 74 percent of CIOs were either breaking even or losing money on AI investments due to underestimated expenses, particularly training and change management.

As AI adoption accelerates, the report reinforces the need for strategic workforce planning, continuous learning, and balanced investments to ensure a smooth transition into an AI-enabled future. (Source: IANS)