India-US Partnership Growing Across Strategic and Economic Sectors, Says Piyush Goyal

NEW DELHI, India — India’s partnership with the United States continues to strengthen and evolve across key strategic and economic areas, Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Tuesday at an event hosted by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce.

“The India-US partnership remains strong, stable, and continuously expanding,” Goyal said, reiterating that the bilateral relationship is grounded in “democracy, diversity, and a shared developmental vision.” He emphasized that there is no cause for concern over the state of ties between the two nations.

Goyal highlighted that the United States views India as a trusted partner, and both nations are committed to deepening cooperation in trade and commerce. However, he noted that different aspects of such a comprehensive partnership may progress at varying speeds.

“Negotiations are a continuous process,” he said, adding that India must protect its national interests while being mindful of the needs of farmers, fishermen, and small industries.

Discussing India’s economic trajectory over the past decade, Goyal pointed out that the country has moved from being part of the “Fragile Five” to becoming one of the top five economies globally. He projected that India is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2027, citing solid banking systems, controlled inflation, fiscal discipline, improved consumer sentiment, and infrastructure growth driven by supply-side reforms such as GST.

Goyal cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, saying India is not just an emerging market but an emerging model of development. He said the country’s journey toward “Amrit Bharat 2047” is built on five key pillars: strong macroeconomic fundamentals, inclusive and sustainable growth, a welfare-driven model covering 140 crore citizens, a vibrant democratic framework, and a powerful demographic dividend composed of skilled and talented youth.

He also highlighted India’s growing pool of talent, noting that 2.4 million STEM graduates are produced each year. India is also working to deepen trade ties through Free Trade Agreements with multiple developed economies, both concluded and under negotiation.

“India is now an aspirational nation where every child has access to basic needs like food, clothing, housing, healthcare, education, electricity, clean water, and digital connectivity—problems that were widespread not long ago,” Goyal added. (Source: IANS)