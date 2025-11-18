India’s GCC Workforce Set to Nearly Double to 3.46 Million by 2030 as AI Transforms Operations

NEW DELHI, India — India’s Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are entering a new phase of rapid expansion fueled by artificial intelligence, with the industry’s workforce expected to rise to 3.46 million by 2030 — nearly double its current size, according to a report released Tuesday by NLB Services, a technology and digital talent solutions provider.

The report reveals that over 58 percent of GCCs have already moved beyond AI pilot programs and are actively deploying solutions across operations. By 2025, nearly 70 percent of GCCs are expected to invest in generative AI (GenAI), and over 60 percent will establish dedicated AI safety and governance teams by 2026.

“India is at a critical intersection in its GCC 4.0 journey, building a unique and unmatched synergy of scale, skill, and talent,” said Sachin Alug, CEO of NLB Services. “GCCs are no longer just exploring AI — many have or are moving toward deployment.”

The emergence of AI-native workflows is reshaping job roles across the sector. New positions such as Cybersecurity and AI Governance Architects, Prompt Engineers, GenAI Product Owners, and AI Policy and Risk Specialists are increasingly in demand. At the same time, legacy roles are being phased out as organizations shift toward product-oriented, automation-first teams.

The report projects that in 2026 alone, the GCC workforce could expand by 11 percent, reaching 2.4 million. Around 27 percent of mid-level and 25 percent of junior tech roles are being redesigned to incorporate AI copilots and automation tools as part of daily operations. Furthermore, nearly 75 percent of GCCs plan to integrate generative AI into core workflows within the next year.

AI governance is also becoming more structured. About 33 percent of GCCs have already established central AI committees or Centers of Excellence (CoEs), while 29 percent are managing oversight through individual business units aligned with audit and compliance frameworks.

The report also highlights a geographic shift in India’s GCC landscape. Tier II and III cities are gaining prominence as companies seek to reduce attrition, lower real estate costs, and tap into cost-effective talent pools. This shift is supported by progressive state policies, robust digital infrastructure, and targeted incentives for AI development.

As GCCs transition from experimental to full-scale AI-driven models, India is poised to solidify its position as the global hub for AI engineering, analytics, and governance over the next five years, the report concluded. (Source: IANS)