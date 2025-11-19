Satya Nadella to Visit India from December 10–12, Set to Meet Top Leaders and Advance AI Collaboration

NEW DELHI, India — Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella will embark on a three-day visit to India beginning December 10, with stops in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai to meet key government leaders and advance discussions on artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, and skilling.

Nadella is expected to hold meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and other senior officials as Microsoft deepens its presence in one of the world’s fastest-growing technology markets.

This visit follows Nadella’s trip earlier this year, when he announced a $3 billion investment to build cloud and AI infrastructure in India and expand nationwide skilling initiatives. He said at the time that India was emerging as a global hub for AI innovation and emphasized Microsoft’s goal of helping the country become “AI-first.” The company also committed to training 10 million Indians in essential AI skills by 2030.

Microsoft has already surpassed its 2025 target by training 2.4 million people within a year, with most participants coming from Tier-II and Tier-III cities and 65 percent of them being women.

Nadella’s visit comes amid intensifying competition in India’s AI landscape. Google recently announced a $15 billion investment to establish a state-of-the-art AI hub in Visakhapatnam, signaling the growing global focus on India’s digital ecosystem.

In the lead-up to Nadella’s arrival, Commerce and Industries Minister Piyush Goyal met with Lisa Monaco, President of Microsoft Global Affairs. After the meeting, Goyal said their discussion centered on Microsoft’s continued engagement in India and its support for AI-driven innovation and infrastructure. He added that both sides also examined ways to strengthen the India–U.S. partnership in artificial intelligence, digital trade, and workforce skilling to support inclusive and sustainable growth.

Nadella will begin his visit in Delhi on December 10, continue to Bengaluru on December 11, and conclude in Mumbai on December 12. (Source: IANS)