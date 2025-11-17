India’s Labour Force Participation Hits Six-Month High in October, Driven by Rural Women

New Delhi — India’s labour market showed continued signs of improvement in October, with the overall Labour Force Participation Rate (LFPR) for individuals aged 15 and above rising to 55.4 percent — the highest level recorded in six months, according to the Ministry of Statistics.

The LFPR has now increased for four consecutive months, signalling stronger employment trends. A key driver behind the surge has been the rising participation of women, particularly in rural areas. The female LFPR for those aged 15 and above climbed to 34.2 percent in October, the highest since May 2025. This marks a steady rise from 32 percent in June.

“This sustained growth in rural female participation signals strengthening economic inclusion in the economy,” the ministry said in its statement.

Another indicator of employment, the Worker Population Ratio (WPR), also showed consistent growth. The WPR for individuals aged 15 and above reached 52.5 percent in October, continuing an upward trend observed since June. Female WPR also increased steadily for the fourth straight month.

Meanwhile, the unemployment rate remained unchanged at 5.2 percent in October, the same as in September, for individuals aged 15 and above.

The findings are based on the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), conducted by the National Statistics Office. In January 2025, the PLFS methodology was updated to include monthly and quarterly estimates of labour indicators at the national level using the Current Weekly Status approach.

The monthly PLFS bulletin provides key labour market metrics, including LFPR, WPR, and the Unemployment Rate, offering policymakers a more detailed and timely view of employment dynamics across India. (Source: IANS)